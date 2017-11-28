DeBrincat's hat trick carries Blackhawks past Ducks

CHICAGO -- Rookie right winger Alex DeBrincat scored his first career hat trick and notched an assist as part of a four-point performance, and the Chicago Blackhawks pulled away for a 7-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Patrick Sharp, Brandon Saad, Artem Anisimov and Nick Schmaltz also scored as the Blackhawks tallied their second-most goals of the season. Chicago (12-8-3) extended its point streak to five games.

Chris Wagner scored twice for the Ducks, who also received a goal from Jakob Silfverberg. Anaheim (10-10-4) is winless in its last four games (0-3-1).

DeBrincat’s outburst made life easier for Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford, who made 25 saves to improve to 11-7-1.

On the opposite side of the ice, Ducks goaltender John Gibson surrendered four goals on 22 shots before he was replaced by Ryan Miller in the second period. Miller gave up three goals on 13 shots.

The Blackhawks jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first period behind goals by Sharp, DeBrincat and Saad. Sharp’s early one-timer snapped a 16-game scoring drought and marked his first goal since Oct. 14.

Anisimov scored his team-leading 11th goal early in the second period when he batted a bouncing puck out of the air and into the back of the net. The play marked his sixth goal in the past six games.

Silfverberg broke the shutout with an unassisted goal midway through the second period to cut the deficit to 4-1.

DeBrincat responded less than two minutes later with his second goal of the game on a feed from Ryan Hartman. He capped the hat trick with 5:46 remaining in the second period as fans littered the ice with winter hats that were a promotional giveaway.

Wagner netted his first goal on even strength in the second period. He added a power-play goal in the third period when he punched in a rebound from the front of the crease.

Schmaltz finished the scoring on a perfect feed from Patrick Kane with 14:12 remaining in the third period.

NOTES: Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane notched three assists to increase his point streak to seven games. He has four goals and seven assists during the streak. ... Ducks C Rickard Rakell missed his second consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. Rakell leads the squad with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 23 games. ... Blackhawks C Tanner Kero, D Michal Kempny and D Jordan Oesterle were healthy scratches. ... Ducks C Kalle Kossila played in his second straight game since being promoted from the AHL’s San Diego Gulls. ... Blackhawks D Duncan Keith notched an assist for the third consecutive game.