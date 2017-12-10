Preview: Coyotes at Blackhawks

Two days after halting their season-high five-game winless streak, the Chicago Blackhawks aim for their second straight victory when they continue their three-game homestand Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes. Chicago endured an 0-3-2 stretch before rallying for a 3-2 overtime victory over Buffalo on Friday in the opener of its string at United Center.

Tommy Wingels scored a short-handed goal with 3:22 remaining in the third period to forge a tie before defenseman Gustav Forsling tallied at 4:55 of the extra session to give the Blackhawks their first win since Nov. 27. The 21-year-old Forsling added a pair of assists for his first three-point performance in the NHL. Arizona is looking to salvage the finale of its four-game road trip after falling to 0-2-1 on the trek with Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Columbus. The Coyotes have scored a total of three goals over the first three games of the trip and are 0-3-2 in their last five away from home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (7-20-5): Antti Raanta put forth a strong effort in his first start since Nov. 22, turning aside 33 shots in Saturday’s setback. The 28-year-old Finnish goaltender had missed six games with an upper-body injury and served as the backup in Thursday’s loss in Boston. Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s next goal will be the 95th of his career, which will tie him with Dave Ellett for second place on the franchise list among defensemen - 13 behind leader Teppo Numminen.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (13-11-5): Alex DeBrincat scored his 12th goal of the season Friday, moving him into second place among NHL rookies - two behind Vancouver’s Brock Boeser entering Saturday’s action. The 19-year-old right wing, who was a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, is tied for fourth among rookies in points (21). Patrick Kane tops Chicago with 27 points but has been kept off the scoresheet in a season-high four consecutive contests.

OVERTIME

1. Wingels’ next game will be his 400th in the NHL.

2. Arizona, which assigned G Marek Langhamer to Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga on Saturday, has been shut out twice and scored a total of five goals during its five-game slide on the road.

3. Chicago LW Vinnie Hinostroza made his season debut Friday after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League earlier in the day and registered four shots in just over 12 minutes of ice time.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 1