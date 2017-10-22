Blackhawks keep Coyotes winless

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville rattled off the many good things the Arizona Coyotes did against his team Saturday night, such as establishing a net-front presence, playing with physicality and possessing the puck for long stretches.

“Moving forward, we can take a page out of what they’re doing,” Quenneville said.

As long as that page isn’t from the score sheet. Lance Bouma scored off a deflection with 4:24 remaining and the Blackhawks kept Arizona winless this season, beating the Coyotes 4-2.

Patrick Kane scored his second goal in as many games, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith each had two assists and Corey Crawford made 27 saves for Chicago, which had lost two straight. The Blackhawks have won their last eight against Arizona.

Arizona is 0-7-1 heading into a five-game road trip, matching the Columbus Blue Jackets’ eight-game winless streak to start the 2015-16 season. The 1943-44 New York Rangers hold the NHL record with 11 consecutive losses to start a season.

As well as Arizona played for lengthy parts of the game, it was the Blackhawks that got the victory -- and youthful Coyotes were taught another lesson in how to win a tight game.

“They played well, but we stuck with it and got a big win there,” Bouma said.

Tommy Wingels couldn’t convert on a penalty shot in the second period, but set up Bouma’s game-winner by deflecting Keith’s shot from the point to Bouma. Wingels then scored into an empty net with one minute remaining.

“It’s (tied) with four minutes left, (there are) a couple of little breakdowns, the puck bounces and goes to their guy. That’s the way it’s been going,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “Nobody’s feeling sorry for us. We’re going to have to climb out of this, the 21 guys (in the locker room).”

Chicago had taken a 2-1 lead when Kane got loose on a breakaway created by Jonathan Toews’ stretch pass and tucked the puck through goalie Louis Domingue’s pads 11:32 into the second period. Kane has four goals overall this season and 15 in 33 career games against Arizona.

Wingels could have made it 3-1 after being awarded a penalty created by Max Domi’s slash on a breakaway, but Domingue poked the puck off his stick before Wingels could steer it into the net at 17:24 of the second.

“Definitely it was the hockey gods giving one back,” Bouma said of Wingels coming back to score the empty-net goal.

Domingue’s save allowed Coyotes rookie right winger Clayton Keller, a big fan of Kane’s while growing up in St. Louis, to answer Kane’s goal and tie it at 2-2 with 1:46 left in the period -- backhanding a loose puck by Crawford. The 19-year-old Keller has three goals in two games and six in eight games.

“We had a lot of chances, and we definitely could have won that game,” said Keller, who leads all NHL rookies in goals. “It’s tough but we’ve got to stay positive.”

The Coyotes got off to a good start by scoring the first goal for the sixth time in eight games as Christian Fischer took Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s breakout pass, skated in from the blue line and beat Crawford between the pads 7:47 into the game.

But for the ninth time already this season, the Coyotes gave up a goal within two minutes of scoring. With the Blackhawks on a power play, Domingue couldn’t corral Toews’ shot from the left point and Richard Panik nudged it into the net for his fifth goal of the season, only 1:01 after Fisher scored.

Five penalties in a span of 2:08 -- four on Chicago -- created two five-on-three power plays lasting exactly two minutes later in the first, but the Coyotes managed only one shot and couldn’t capitalize. Arizona still doesn’t have a five-on-three goal this season.

“We got through that stretch there, 5-on-3, 4-on-3, 5-on-3 for a big stretch -- the penalty killers did a good job and Corey (Crawford) was great,” Quenneville said.

NOTES: The Blackhawks appeared to have far more fans in attendance at Gila River Arena, where the Coyotes are 0-4-1. ... Longtime Coyotes captain Shane Doan, who spent 21 seasons with the franchise, attended the game. He retired after not being re-signed for this season. ... The Coyotes showed a short video tribute to Chicago D Connor Murphy before the game. Murphy was traded for three-time Stanley Cup-winning D Niklas Hjalmarsson during the offseason. ... Chicago RW Patrick Kane scored for the second successive game after not scoring for five games. ... Arizona was 0 of 4 and Chicago was 1 of 2 on the power play.