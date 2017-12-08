Preview: Sabres at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of a five-game losing streak (0-3-2), but that sad song likely would be tuned out in short order by the struggling Buffalo Sabres. The Blackhawks aim to pick themselves up following a lopsided loss on Friday when they host a Sabres club that has dropped 11 of the last 13 (2-9-2) and has the fewest points in the NHL.

“Clearly, we’re not happy with where we are in the standings,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews told the Chicago Sun-Times. “... But when you say you’re concerned, it means that you doubt yourself and you don’t think that you have what it takes to be where you want to be in the standings. But for us, that’s not at all the case.” Toews has scored in back-to-back contests and carries a three-game point streak into Friday’s tilt. Offense has been in short supply for Buffalo, which was shut out three straight times and mustered just one goal during the four-game losing skid before enjoying an offensive eruption - relatively speaking - in a 4-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday. “Especially in the position that we’re in, it could be easy to get down and go in a different direction, but our guys fought the whole night,” Sabres coach Phil Housley said. “It was a total team effort up and down the lineup.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), NBCSN Chicago

ABOUT THE SABRES (7-17-4): Jake McCabe scored the first goal by a Buffalo defenseman this season on Tuesday, although a replay was needed to make sure the rest of the Sabres were onside. “The hockey gods were on our side I guess on that call,” McCabe said. “Hopefully the floodgates open for us on the back end now.” Buffalo’s players - regardless of position - would like that as well as the team ranks 31st in goals per game (2.1) and 30th on the power play (11.2 percent).

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (12-11-5): Patrick Kane has been held off the scoresheet in three straight and four of five following a seven-game point streak, but the Buffalo native has torched his hometown team to the tune of 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 13 career encounters. Corey Crawford is from Montreal, but he has no problem taking it to the Sabres with an 8-0-0 career mark and 1.86 goals-against average in eight career starts. A nagging lower-body injury is his primary worry however, with Anton Forsberg in line to make his fourth straight start if he can’t play.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago C Artem Anisimov (team-leading 12 goals) has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three games.

2. Buffalo D Nathan Beaulieu has been ruled out of Friday’s contest with an illness.

3. The Blackhawks’ 29th-ranked power play is 0-for-11 in December and 1-for-21 in the last five games overall.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Sabres 1