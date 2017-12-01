Janmark's OT tally takes Stars past Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Mattias Janmark scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner 51 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Thursday night.

Janmark flipped a shot past goalie Corey Crawford to finish off the win, which was Dallas’ third straight.

Crawford kept the game knotted with a series of three consecutive saves on Remi Elie with under six minutes to play.

The Blackhawks (12-9-4) tied the game 3-3 at 4:34 of the third period when Patrick Kane redirected a Gustav Forsling shot past Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, who remained in the game after taking a shot to the mask earlier in the period.

After failing to manage a shot on goal for more than 10 minutes of the second period, the Stars capitalized on a Chicago turnover at center ice to take a 3-2 lead. Elie flipped a shot past Crawford and after taking a pass from Radek Faksa at 14:04 of the middle period.

The Blackhawks used an Artem Anisimov power-play goal just 1:02 into the second period to tie the game 2-2. Anisimov took a pinpoint pass from Kane, who found Anisimov in front of the net and threaded a pass through traffic and onto Anisimov’s stick.

Dallas (14-10-1) took a 2-1 lead with 2:40 remaining in the first period when Faksa -- who was coming off a hat trick in a victory over Vegas -- scored on a penalty shot to give the Stars their second lead of the night.

The Stars and Blackhawks traded goals nine seconds apart in the first period. Janmark gave Dallas a 1-0 advantage with a wraparound goal before Alex DeBrincat answered for Chicago with a laser that beat Bishop at the 14:55 mark of the first.

Bishop finished with 19 saves, while Crawford stopped 31 shots.

NOTES: Stars C Martin Hanzal missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Coach Ken Hitchcock said the team does not even know what the ailment is. Hanzal was back in Dallas being evaluated. ... Dallas scratched D Julius Honka was scratched. ....The Stars and Blackhawks will face each other for the second time in three days when they meet Saturday in Dallas. ... The Blackhawks assigned F Jordin Tootoo to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL on Thursday. Tootoo scored two goals and had one assist in 50 regular-season games last season. ... Chicago scratched D Michal Kempny, C Tanner Kero and D Jordan Oesterle.