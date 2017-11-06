Surging Canadiens blank Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Charlie Lindgren made 38 saves for his first career shutout and the Montreal Canadiens pulled away for a 2-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Jonathan Drouin and Joe Morrow scored for the Canadiens. Montreal (6-8-1) won its second game in as many nights and improved to 4-1-0 in its past five games.

Chicago (7-6-2) was shut out for the first time this season. Its two-game win streak came to an end.

Lindgren showed no signs of nerves in his first start of the season and the fourth start of his career.

The 23-year-old Minnesota native made 14 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and 10 in the third only two days after he was promoted from Laval of the AHL to provide depth while No. 1 netminder Carey Price is sidelined by a lower-body injury.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 33 shots.

Montreal broke a scoreless tie with 18:06 to go in the third period. Alex Galchenyuk slipped a pass to Drouin, who sprinted in from the blue line and beat Crawford with a rising wrist shot.

The goal snapped Crawford’s shutout streak at 173:09, which spanned eight-plus periods. He had not allowed a goal since Oct. 28 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Montreal increased its lead to 2-0 less than six minutes later. Right winger Andrew Shaw screened Crawford in front of the crease as Morrow ripped a slap shot through traffic for his first goal of the season and the third goal of his career.

Chicago center Jonathan Toews had a golden opportunity to score the first goal late in the first period. He ripped a one-timer from point-blank range on a pass from right winger Richard Panik, but Lindgren lunged forward to make the stop with his blocker.

The Canadiens beat the Blackhawks for the first time since Jan. 11, 2014, and won at the United Center for the first time since Feb. 27, 2002.

NOTES: Canadiens G Carey Price missed his second consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. His status is uncertain for Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. ... Blackhawks D Gustav Forsling missed his third game in a row because of an upper-body injury. ... Canadiens RW Ales Hemsky was sidelined for the seventh straight game with concussion-like symptoms. ... Blackhawks D Brent Seabrook tied former D Doug Wilson for fifth place in franchise history in games played (938). The franchise career leader is Hall of Famer Stan Mikita, who played 1,394 games. ... Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher had his point streak snapped at four games.