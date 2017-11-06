Surging Canadiens blank Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Montreal Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren tried not to think about the possibility of earning his first career shutout while Sunday’s game was in progress against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Yet as the final minutes ticked down into seconds, the 23-year-old could not help but feel a rush of adrenaline.

“You try not to (think about it), but of course, as a human, it’s natural,” Lindgren said with a laugh. “As time is winding down, I just want to do everything to keep the puck out of the net. The most important thing was the two points, so if we got that, everything was going to be A-OK.”

Lindgren stymied the Blackhawks with 38 saves, and Montreal pulled away for a 2-0 win Sunday night. Jonathan Drouin and Joe Morrow scored for the Canadiens.

Montreal (6-8-1) won its second game in as many nights and improved to 4-1-0 in its past five contests.

Canadiens center Max Pacioretty said Lindgren’s strong performance lifted the rest of the team on the opposite end of the ice. Lindgren denied Jonathan Toews on a dangerous one-timer late in the first period.

“When we see that, it helped us put our foot on the gas,” Pacioretty said. “It was a great team win. I think it started with ‘Lindy,’ he played phenomenal, and then it trickled down throughout the lineup.”

Chicago (7-6-2) was shut out for the first time this season and saw its two-game win streak came to an end.

Right winger Patrick Kane was one of seven Blackhawks to register at least three shots on goal. The league’s 2015-16 Most Valuable Player offered high praise for Lindgren, who improved to 4-0-0 in his career.

“We had some chances tonight, and he saw the puck well through traffic and got his body on it and made some big saves,” Kane said. “He seemed like he was pretty good tonight.”

Lindgren showed no signs of nerves in his first start of the season and the fourth of his career. He made 14 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and 10 in the third only two days after he was promoted from Laval of the American Hockey League to provide depth while No. 1 netminder Carey Price is sidelined by a lower-body injury.

“I got called up, you never know what’s going to happen,” Lindgren said. “I just wanted to do my best job preparing like I‘m going to play and obviously got the call tonight. I felt ready for it from the beginning. I felt like I got that first save and I really settled in.”

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 33 shots.

Montreal broke a scoreless tie with 18:06 to go in the third period. Alex Galchenyuk slipped a pass to Drouin, who sprinted in from the blue line and beat Crawford with a rising wrist shot.

The goal snapped Crawford’s shutout streak at 173:09, which spanned eight-plus periods. He had not allowed a goal since Oct. 28 against the Colorado Avalanche.

“It was impressive, and a lot of big saves in there, as well,” Blackhawks left winger Patrick Sharp said. “He’s definitely been the key for our team’s success this year. It’s frustrating that we couldn’t get a couple tonight to help him out.”

Montreal increased its lead to 2-0 less than six minutes later. Right winger Andrew Shaw screened Crawford in front of the crease as Morrow ripped a slap shot through traffic for his first goal of the season.

Shaw pumped his fist after the goal. He acknowledged that he had years of experience trying to screen Crawford during his time with the Blackhawks.

“A lot of power-play practices where I’ve been in front of him,” Shaw said with a smile. “We always used to battle. It’s nice for it to go in for our side there.”

The Canadiens beat the Blackhawks for the first time since Jan. 11, 2014, and won at the United Center for the first time since Feb. 27, 2002.

NOTES: Canadiens G Carey Price missed his second consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. His status is uncertain for Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. ... Blackhawks D Gustav Forsling missed his third game in a row because of an upper-body injury. ... Canadiens RW Ales Hemsky was sidelined for the seventh straight game with concussion-like symptoms. ... Blackhawks D Brent Seabrook tied former D Doug Wilson for fifth place in franchise history in games played (938). The franchise career leader is Hall of Famer Stan Mikita, who played 1,394 games. ... Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher had his point streak snapped at four games. ... Blackhawks C Artem Anisimov did not score a goal for the first time in five games.