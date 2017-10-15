Saad’s OT goal gives Blackhawks win over Predators

CHICAGO -- Blackhawks left winger Brandon Saad knew exactly what he wanted to do before he hopped over the boards and started his shift in overtime Saturday night.

Go hard to the net. Keep his stick on the ice. Look for a pass from Patrick Kane.

The sequence happened just as Saad hoped it would. He scored the game-winning goal at 3:05 of overtime to lift the Blackhawks to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators.

“It was just a great pass,” Saad said with a smile. “I hop on the ice, tic-tac-toe play, ‘Kaner’ makes a great play. I‘m just traveling to the net. It’s good to get the win.”

Duncan Keith snapped a pass to Kane, who quickly fed the puck to Saad as he skated down the left side of the ice. Saad buried his team-leading sixth goal to cap the comeback.

Patrick Sharp scored with 5:36 remaining in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit for the Blackhawks. Chicago (4-1-1) improved to 3-1-0 on home ice and 1-1 in overtime.

Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators (2-2-1). It was Nashville’s first overtime game.

“It should have been a shutout,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “It should be 1-0. We should be out of here.”

For much of the game, it looked as if the Predators would blank the Blackhawks for the third straight meeting at the United Center. Nashville posted back-to-back shutouts in Chicago en route to a four-game sweep in the Western Conference quarterfinal series last season.

Sharp said the Predators played stingy defense in the neutral zone and made it difficult to obtain high-quality scoring chances. He credited goaltender Corey Crawford with keeping the Blackhawks in contention for the win.

Crawford made 37 saves. He has allowed one goal or fewer in four of his five starts.

“We had to kind of grind it out a little bit,” Sharp said. “We’re capable of scoring multiple goals a game. We can score a lot, that’s never a problem. The fact that Corey kept it to one for us was probably the key in the game.”

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne turned aside 33 of 35 shots.

Nashville opened the scoring on Forsberg’s power-play goal with 1:44 remaining in the second period. The play started when P.K. Subban unleashed a wrist shot from in front of the blue line. Left winger Scott Hartnell parked in front of the crease and redirected the puck to Forsberg, who turned to his backhand for his team-leading fifth goal.

Chicago evened the score at 1 on Sharp’s third-period goal. Right winger John Hayden slipped a pass toward the right side of the net to Sharp, who swept a backhanded shot past Rinne’s stick side for his second goal.

Both goaltenders made stellar saves to keep their teams in contention.

In the first period, Rinne stuffed Blackhawks right winger Richard Panik on a breakaway. Panik tried to beat Rinne through the five-hole, but Rinne closed his pads just in time and held on for a whistle.

Crawford made a dazzling kick save on a one-timer by Predators defenseman Matt Irwin early in the second period. The Blackhawks quickly cleared the puck out of the zone to end the scoring chance.

“We seemed like we were in our end a lot,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “(Crawford) was outstanding, and then we started pressing a little bit more and forcing them and came up with some loose pucks. Then all of a sudden we had some zone time and we got some momentum off that.”

Crawford credited his team’s defense with forcing Nashville to take shots from the outside.

“This is a big win against them,” Crawford said. “They’re always a tough team to play against. They played hard again tonight. We were able to stick with it and not get frustrated.”

Nashville went 1-for-5 on the power play. Chicago finished 0-for-6.

“It hurts a little not getting the second point,” Predators center Colton Sissons said. “We did like our game for the majority of the game. I thought it was our best effort of the season.”

NOTES: Predators D Yannick Weber did not play two days after sustaining a hard check to the head from Dallas C Martin Hanzal. The NHL has not announced any punishment for the hit. ... Blackhawks C Nick Schmaltz missed his fourth game in a row because of an upper-body injury. Schmaltz participated in the team’s morning skate and expects to return to game action soon. ... Predators D Roman Josi sat out for the third consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. ... Blackhawks D Cody Franson returned to the ice after missing the previous game as a healthy scratch.