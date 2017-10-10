Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

G Anton Forsberg made 39 stops in his Blackhawks debut, a 4-3 overtime loss at Toronto on Monday. He was obtained in an offseason trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. “We got that 3-1 lead and felt like we could relax a little bit, and they kept coming,” Forsberg said. “It’s tough, but we’ve got to be happy with one point. They played good. They have some skill guys that made some good plays. It was a tough game; good to get a lot or shots, though. I felt pretty comfortable out there.”

C Nick Schmaltz (upper body injury) is expected to be out until Thursday after being hurt in the first period Saturday.

D Jan Rutta had a first-period goal and added an assist in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime loss at Toronto on Monday.

RW Richard Panik had a goal and an assist in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime loss at Toronto on Monday.

G Corey Crawford will start Tuesday against the Canadiens in Montreal, his hometown. G Anton Forsberg made his Blackhawks debut Monday at Toronto.