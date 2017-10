RW Alex DeBrincat started on the Blackhawks’ top line Friday night for the first time this season alongside C Jonathan Toews and LW Brandon Saad.

RW Patrick Kane was held scoreless Friday night and had his six-game point streak snapped in the Blackhawks’ overtime loss.

F Artem Anisimov scored a short-handed goal on Friday night against the Predators during the final minute of the first period. Anisimov lifted into the net for his second goal of the season and his first since Oct. 10.