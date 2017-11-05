Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

RW Alex DeBrincat added an empty-net goal with 1:37 remaining Saturday. DeBrincat nearly had a goal early in the third period but his shot hit off the post.

G Corey Crawford made 24 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the Blackhawks skated to a 2-0 win over the Wild. “He just finds the puck and battles like crazy on every shot and the second shot as well,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said of Crawford. “He’s been great. It’s been fun watching him.” It was his 23rd career regular-season shutout.

C Artem Anisimov scored a power-play goal Saturday.He has a goal in four straight games.