Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

RW Alex DeBrincat scored his first career hat trick and notched an assist as part of a four-point performance, and Chicago pulled away for a 7-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

C Nick Schmaltz finished the scoring on a perfect feed from Patrick Kane with 14:12 remaining in the third period.

RW Patrick Kane notched three assists to increase his point streak to seven games. He has four goals and seven assists during the streak.

D Duncan Keith notched an assist for the third consecutive game.

LW Patrick Sharp early one-timer Monday snapped a 16-game scoring drought and marked his first goal since Oct. 14.

C Artem Anisimov scored his team-leading 11th goal early in the second period when he batted a bouncing puck out of the air and into the back of the net. The play marked his sixth goal in the past six games.