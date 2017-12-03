FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
December 4, 2017 / 3:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G J.F. Berube was recalled to back up G Anton Forsberg during that time.

G Corey Crawford was put on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury. Crawford is expected to miss at least three games and Chicago recalled J.F. Berube to back up Forsberg during that time.

LW Patrick Sharp returned to Dallas for the first time after spending the past two seasons playing for the Stars.

D Cody Franson tied the score at 1 at 8:31 of the first period on a slap shot from the point. Patrick Sharp was battling in front of the net with Stars defenseman John Klingberg and screened Ben Bishop when Franson scored his first goal of the season.

