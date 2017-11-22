Preview: Stars at Avalanche

The Dallas Stars attempt to end one streak and extend another when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Dallas is aiming for a third consecutive victory after skating past Montreal at home on Tuesday but has dropped four in a row on the road (0-3-1).

Tyler Seguin and Devin Shore each recorded a goal and an assist in the 3-1 triumph over the Canadiens, with the former becoming the third player on the Stars to reach the 20-point plateau this campaign in the contest and the latter becoming the sixth on the club to hit double digits on the season. Colorado also is hoping to continue a streak as it owns at least a point in its last five at home (4-0-1). The Avalanche have won two of three overall since returning from a two-game trip to Sweden, including a 4-3 overtime victory at Detroit on Sunday. Nathan MacKinnon scored the winning goal against the Red Wings, giving him seven points in his last three games - which earned him the NHL’s Third Star of the Week honors - and a team-leading 22 on the season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE STARS (11-9-1): Seguin’s goal on Tuesday was his ninth of the season, five of which have come on the power play. The 25-year-old also now is two tallies shy of 200 for his career. Jason Spezza has scored a goal in two straight contests after recording just one over his first 19 games of the season.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (10-8-1): Jonathan Bernier will be in the crease Wednesday as Semyon Varlamov deals with an illness that kept him out of Tuesday’s practice. “He hasn’t been feeling great for a few days,” coach Jared Bednar told the team’s website. “(Monday), he got sick. Today, he is worse.” Defenseman Anton Lindholm practiced on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a broken jaw on Nov. 4 and could be cleared to play soon.

OVERTIME

1. Shore has scored in back-to-back contests after beginning the season with a 19-game drought.

2. Colorado split its first two meetings with the Stars this season, posting a 5-3 victory at home on Oct. 24.

3. Dallas D Julius Honka was a healthy scratch Tuesday while G Mike McKenna dressed as the team’s backup after both players were recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Stars 2