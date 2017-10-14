Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

C Nathan MacKinnon left Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks with an eye injury and will not return. MacKinnon was skating near the Ducks net on a Colorado power play when Anaheim center Derek Grant’s stick came up and hit him under his visor.

LW Nikita Zadorov sealed the win with an empty-netter with .5 of a second left.

C Tyson Jost was ruled out of Friday’s game as well as Saturday in Dallas with a hyperextended left knee. Jost suffered the injury in Wednesday’s win over Boston but returned to score an empty-net goal. The knee injury isn’t expected to keep him out long term.

D Tyson Barrie scored a tiebreaking power-play goal late in the third period and the surprising Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 for their fourth win in five games to start the season on Friday night.

LW Gabriel Landeskog scored on a wraparound at 11:58 of the period to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. It was his second of the season.

G Jonathan Bernier had 17 saves against his former Ducks team.