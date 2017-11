Mikko Rantanen scores one goal in regulation and another to win the shootout in Colorado’s 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night.

G Jonathan Bernier is expected to be in goal when the Avalanche visit the New York Islanders on Sunday.

G Semyon Varlamov stopped 57 shots in a win over Carolina on Thursday, Varlamov was sharp against the Flyers with 33 saves in Saturday’s win.