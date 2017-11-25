FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
November 26, 2017 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW J.T. Compher has three goals this season and two of them have come with the Avalanche short-handed. Compher nearly got his second breakaway goal during Friday’s game midway through the third period, but his shot was knocked down, and Compher fanned on the rebound.

D Erik Johnson traveled on his own earlier in the day on Thanksgiving to spend more of the holiday with his family in the Minneapolis suburbs.

G Seymon Varlamov did not make the trip to Minnesota for Friday’s game. He practiced on Thursday but was scratched due to illness. Andrew Hammond served as the backup.

