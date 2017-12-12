Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

C Alexander Kerfoot left Monday’s win over the Penguins with an undisclosed injury

D Mark Barberio’s goal at 6:17 of the third period broke the scoreless tie in Monday’s 2-1win over the Penguins. This was a big game,” Barberio said of beating the defending Stanley Cup champions. “All around, I think we committed to good defensive hockey, and we earned that one.” Barberio, just two games removed from being a healthy scratch for Colorado, equaled his goal output from last season with his second of the season. His shot from the high slot clipped the skate of Penguins center Riley Sheahan in front, and the puck deflected high past the glove of Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry.

G Jonathan Bernier stopped 39 shots in Monday’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh, but lost his shutout when Phil Kessel scored with 11.8 seconds left. “It’s hard enough to get one when you’re so close,” he said. “Obviously, it’s tough. At the same time, we got the big two points for us. That’s what matters.”

LW Blake Comeau cored an empty net goal against his former team in the Avs 2-1 win over the Penguins Monday night.

D Erik Johnson, who left the Saturday game at Florida after blocking a shot, was in the lineup Monday against the Penguins.