Preview: Sabres at Stars

The Buffalo Sabres matched their season high in goals scored on the first half of their two-game trip last time out and hope to build on the performance when they visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. The Sabres took a four-goal lead with 8:48 left before holding on tight for a 5-4 victory at Arizona on Thursday, matching the output they had in an overtime triumph at Boston on Oct. 21.

“It’s a big boost of confidence hopefully going into Saturday’s game in Dallas,” Buffalo forward Benoit Pouliot told reporters after registering two goals and an assist Thursday. “We were connecting good, we were supporting each other and we had a lot of shots.” While the Sabres continue to try and climb out of an early 0-4-1 hole, Dallas has been on the see-saw all season with losses the last two times it had a chance to move three games over .500. The Stars coughed up the first three goals Thursday, rallied to within one and mustered just five shots in the third period to fall 5-2 at Winnipeg. “We were definitely prepared prior (to the game) but doing it on the ice is a different ballgame and we didn’t seem to bring it in those first 10, 15 minutes,” said Dallas defenseman Marc Methot, whose team finished the road tip 2-3-0.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Buffalo, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE SABRES (4-7-2): Right wing Kyle Okposo, a three-time 20-goal scorer, notched his first of the season Thursday in his 11th game and told reporters it took a weight off his shoulders. “It’s a big goal for me,” Okposo said. “I’ve been pressing. I felt like the last five games have been better for me, but still without a goal, it’s always tough. You’re looking to get those zeroes off the board.” Ryan O’Reilly has four goals and six assists over the last eight games after a slow start to the season and boasts 11 points overall - fourth on the team behind leaders Evander Kane and Jack Eichel, who each boast 13.

ABOUT THE STARS (7-6-0): Tyler Seguin has recorded five goals and six assists in the last nine games to build his total to 13 points overall - one behind team-leader Jamie Benn, who has just one in the last three games. Goalie Ben Bishop has dominated the Sabres in his career (10-0-1, 1.61 goals-against average, .940 save percentage), but backup Kari Lehtonen (1-3-0, 2.90 GAA, .896 SP this season) is expected to start the contest. Dallas could use more production through the lineup and forward Mattias Janmark, who missed all of last season to injury, has points in his last three games (one goal, two assists).

OVERTIME

1. Dallas Fs Martin Hanzal (lower-body) and Brett Ritchie (upper-body) both missed Thursday’s game and are not expected to play Saturday.

2. Buffalo D Justin Falk made his season debut Thursday after being sidelined with a lower-body injury and Sabres F Justin Bailey (lower-body) missed the contest.

3. The Stars have won four of the last five meetings overall and five straight against the Sabres in Dallas.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Sabres 2