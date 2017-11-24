Preview: Flames at Stars

Two teams that were unable to score last time out do battle Friday as the Calgary Flames visit the Dallas Stars. Calgary fell to 2-1-1 on its six-game road trip with Wednesday’s 1-0 overtime loss at Columbus, while Dallas saw its road losing streak reach five games (0-4-1) with a 3-0 setback in Colorado.

The Flames had posted back-to-back victories, scoring a total of nine goals, before being shut out for the third time this season and first since Oct. 13 versus Ottawa. Johnny Gaudreau, who leads Calgary with 31 points, had streaks of six games with a goal (seven tallies) and 10 with a point (eight goals, 11 assists) come to a halt Wednesday. Dallas’ setback Wednesday ended its hopes for a three-game winning streak and kept it winless on the road since edging Vancouver 2-1 in overtime Oct. 30. The Stars have played well at home, however, winning each of their last three at American Airlines Center and eight of their last nine.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (12-8-1): Sean Monahan had been on fire prior to Wednesday’s blanking, collecting four goals and two assists over his previous two games. The 23-year-old center leads the team with 12 tallies, half of which were scored on the power play. Defenseman TJ Brodie has gone two contests without a point following a three-game streak and needs five to reach 200 for his career.

ABOUT THE STARS (11-10-1): Tyler Seguin is second on the team with nine goals, with a club-high five coming on the power play. The 25-year-old, who also ranks second with 20 points, is two tallies shy of 200 for his career. Captain Jamie Benn leads the club with 11 goals and 21 points but has recorded only one and two, respectively, over his last four contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars recalled LW Curtis McKenzie and assigned D Julius Honka to Texas of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

2. Calgary C Mikael Backlund’s next goal will be his 100th in the NHL.

3. Dallas will retire Jere Lehtinen’s No. 26 during a pregame ceremony Friday.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Flames 1