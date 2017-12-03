Bishop backbones Stars' shootout victory over Blackhawks

DALLAS -- Ben Bishop made 32 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 shootout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin each scored in the shootout for Dallas. Bishop stopped Patrick Kanes and Jonathan Toews to help Dallas (15-10-1) extend a four-game winning streak.

Anton Forsberg made 33 saves for Chicago (12-9-5).

Dallas took a 1-0 at 5:57 of the first period when Radulov scored his ninth goal of the season on the power play. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin had assists on Radulov’s one-timed shot while Jason Spezza started the play when he carried the puck into the offensive zone and made a drop pass to Seguin.

Cody Franson tied the game at 1-1 at 8:31 of the first period on a slap shot from the point. Patrick Sharp was battling in front of the net with Stars defenseman John Klingberg and screened Ben Bishop when Franson scored his first goal of the season.

Dallas nearly regained the lead with 6:58 left in the first, but Forsberg made a pad save on Radulov on a 2-on-1.

Radek Faksa gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 12:15 of the second period when he beat Forsberg with a slap shot after a drop pass from Remi Elie. It was Faksa’s fifth goal in the past three games and it extended a three-game goal streak.

Brandon Saad tied the game at 19:19 of the second period when he deflected a point shot by Connor Murphy.

NOTES: Blackhawks G Corey Crawford was put on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury. Crawford is expected to miss at least three games and Chicago recalled J.F. Berube to back up Forsberg during that time. ... Dallas LW Antoine Roussel missed Saturday’s game with an illness and likely won’t travel with the team to Colorado on Sunday. LW Curtis McKenzie was recalled from the AHL and made his season debut in his place. ... LW Patrick Sharp returned to Dallas for the first time after spending the past two seasons playing for the Stars.