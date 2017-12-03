Bishop backbones Stars’ shootout victory over Blackhawks

DALLAS -- Ben Bishop made 32 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin each scored in the shootout for Dallas. Bishop stopped Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews to help the Stars (15-10-1) extend a four-game winning streak.

“He’s a hell of a goalie. I was saying that even before this season when I was playing against him. I knew that, but we’ve got to help him,” Radulov said. “We’ve got to help him even more, get in front of those shots and block those shots. Because he’s there for us and we’ve got to be there for him too.”

It was an exciting back-and-forth game between two teams completing a home-and-home series.

“Chicago is not a bad place to play on the road, it’s not hard to get up for those games,” Stars defenseman Stephen Johns said. “And obviously playing at home, they bring a lot of fans down here too, so we knew it was gonna be a crazy atmosphere and that’s what you love as a player and as a fan of the game. You want to see playoff-type games in the regular season.”

Anton Forsberg made 33 saves for Chicago (12-9-5).

“He was good. Gave us a chance. They had some great looks and good chances, had some people at the net and good zone time,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “You get a 2-2 game on the road with a chance to win it in overtime, you don’t mind a few chances.”

Dallas took a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the first period when Radulov scored his ninth goal of the season on the power play. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin had assists on Radulov’s one-timed shot while Jason Spezza started the play when he carried the puck into the offensive zone and made a drop pass to Seguin.

Cody Franson tied the score at 1 at 8:31 of the first period on a slap shot from the point. Patrick Sharp was battling in front of the net with Stars defenseman John Klingberg and screened Ben Bishop when Franson scored his first goal of the season.

Dallas nearly regained the lead with 6:58 left in the first, but Forsberg made a pad save on Radulov on a two-on-one.

Radek Faksa gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 12:15 of the second period when he beat Forsberg with a slap shot after a drop pass from Remi Elie. It was Faksa’s fifth goal in the past three games and it extended a three-game goal streak.

“Just putting the passes together and I think we are getting better and better every game,” Faksa said.

Brandon Saad tied the score at 19:19 of the second period when he deflected a point shot by Connor Murphy.

Chicago had a couple good chances after that and hit the post in overtime, but couldn’t pull ahead.

“It’s tough not winning, but it was a decent job in here on the road,” Forsberg said. “We played a tight game. They didn’t get too many chances. It’s tough that we didn’t get the two points.”

NOTES: Blackhawks G Corey Crawford was put on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury. Crawford is expected to miss at least three games and Chicago recalled J.F. Berube to back up Forsberg during that time. ... Dallas LW Antoine Roussel missed Saturday’s game with an illness and likely won’t travel with the team to Colorado on Sunday. LW Curtis McKenzie was recalled from the AHL and made his season debut in his place. ... LW Patrick Sharp returned to Dallas for the first time after spending the past two seasons playing for the Stars.