Stars top Wings for first win

DALLAS -- On their third try, the Dallas Stars allowed their coach to reach a milestone -- and got their first win of the season.

Mattias Janmark and John Klingberg each registered a goal and an assist, and Ben Bishop stopped 23 of 25 shots in Dallas’ 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at American Airlines Center.

Tyler Seguin and Martin Hanzal also scored for Dallas (1-2-0), which got coach Ken Hitchcock his 782nd career victory, tying him with Al Arbour for third most in NHL history.

“He’s been a (heck) of a coach for a long time,” Bishop said of Hitchcock. “Hopefully we can get him many more and have him keep climbing.”

Justin Abdelkader and Anthony Mantha scored for the Red Wings (2-1-0) and Mike Green had two assists.

Klingberg scored 9:15 into the game on a wrist shot from the high slot, a flick that struck the left goalpost and deflected off Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek’s right skate before crossing the line.

“We were actually setting up another play, but the puck came right back in the middle,” Klingberg said. “I just move right on the blue line and try to shoot past the blocker there. It bounced in somehow.”

The Stars took a 2-0 lead when Seguin scored his second of the season on a power play with just 31 seconds remaining before the first intermission. Seguin one-timed a Klingberg pass over Mrazek’s blocker, beating the goalie top shelf and short side from the top edge of the left circle.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn got his 300th career assist on the goal.

“I thought this was the best balance we’ve had,” Hitchcock said. “This looked like something you could really build on. We look like we could deal people some body blows, and that’s the way we’re built. I think the players are starting to understand that.”

Detroit answered 3:50 into the middle frame when Abdelkader scored with the Red Wings on a four-on-three power play. Abdelkader tapped the puck in at the near post following a cross-ice pass from Henrik Zetterberg.

“I saw they had two righties out there, and when that happens, (Abdelkader) usually slides back door, and that worked,” Zetterberg said.

Dallas regained its two-goal edge when Janmark scored his first goal of the season at 8:05 of the second period. His soft wrist shot deflected off Mrazek’s right pad before resting inside the near post.

That goal was a point of contention for Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill during his postgame remarks to the media.

“Yeah, we talk about being proactive, and proactive means that when something breaks down, somebody else is there for them, and we weren’t proactive on that goal for sure,” Blashill said. “You’re going to have mistakes; that’s why you have teammates. I thought we had a chance to be proactive there, and we weren‘t.”

The goal was Janmark’s first since May 9, 2016, when he scored in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference semifinals against the St. Louis Blues. Janmark missed last season with a knee injury.

Mantha made it a one-goal game when he beat Bishop far post with a wrist shot from the left circle with 4:49 remaining.

“I knew we had traffic,” Mantha said. “We just tried to shoot. I just wanted to turn around and fire that puck.”

Hanzal added an empty-netter with two seconds left.

Mrazek stopped 29 of 32 shots in a losing effort before leaving the ice for an extra skater with 3:00 remaining.

Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser sustained a lower-body injury late in the second period and did not return.

“I don’t have an update,” Blashill said on DeKeyser’s status. “I’ll know more tomorrow. I haven’t even talked to the training staff.”

One of Dallas’ marquee offseason additions, Bishop earned his first win with the Stars.

“It’s exciting, especially at home in front of the crowd,” Bishop said. “I maybe would’ve liked to do it in the first one, but we’ll take the two points. It was a big win for us. You never want to lose three in a row in this league.”

Both teams return to the ice Thursday, when Detroit continues its road trip at Arizona, while Dallas plays at Nashville.

NOTES: The Red Wings scratched LW David Booth and D Niklas Kronwall (groin). ... The Stars scratched D Dan Hamhuis (groin), D Greg Pateryn and C Gemel Smith. ... Red Wings D Trevor Daley was playing in Dallas for the first time since spending 10 seasons with the Stars (2005-15). Daley was honored with a video tribute during the first period. ... Stars G Ben Bishop, who took a puck to the head Friday in the third period against Vegas and left the ice, returned to action after sitting out one game.