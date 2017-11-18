Stars shine at home again, beat Oilers

DALLAS -- Antoine Roussel had a goal and two assists and Ben Bishop stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief of Kari Lehtonen for the Dallas Stars in a 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Center.

Alexander Radulov, who also added an assist, Devin Shore, Radek Faksa, Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza also scored for Dallas (10-9-1), which is 7-2-0 at home.

Drake Caggiula had two goals and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for Edmonton (7-11-2).

After being outshot early 6-0, Dallas scored on its first two shots of the game to lead 2-0.

Roussel gave Dallas an early lead with his second goal of the season 6:36 into the game. He collected a carom off the boards and scored when his shot deflected off the left skate of Cam Talbot, who stopped 15 of 21 shots.

Dallas doubled its lead 2:21 later when Radulov beat Talbot to his short side with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Edmonton answered when Caggiula scored a shorthanded goal off the rush with 3:06 remaining in the first period, knocking home a McDavid pass for his second goal of the season.

The Oilers then tied the game after McDavid scored his 10th goal of the season with Edmonton on the power play 2:14 before the first intermission. McDavid’s wrist shot from the right circle beat a late-arriving Lehtonen to the near post for the equalizer.

Edmonton took its first lead 42 seconds into the second when Caggiula scored his second of the game off a rebound. Lehtonen denied McDavid’s initial shot from the left point with a pad save, but Caggiula pounced on the carom to make it 3-2. Caggiula’s second goal chased Lehtonen, who stopped 10 of 13 shots, from the game.

Dallas tied it again when Shore scored his first goal of the season at 7:57 of the second, a wrist shot from the high slot that deflected in off Oscar Klefblom. The Stars took a 4-3 lead when Faksa scored his fifth goal of the season off the rush with 1:20 remaining in the second.

Bishop denied Leon Draisatl at close range on a snap shot 7:28 into the third to preserve the lead.

Benn added an insurance tally with 6:30 remaining in regulation and Spezza scored a power-play goal with 1:48 remaining.

NOTES: The Oilers scratched D Yohann Auvitu, C Brad Malone and RW Iiro Pakarinen. ... The Stars scratched D Marc Methot (lower body), who missed his fourth consecutive game, and C Gemel Smith. ... Former Stars C Vernon Fiddler, who retired in the offseason, performed the pregame ceremonial puck drop.