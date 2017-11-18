Stars shine at home again, beat Oilers

DALLAS -- After a disappointing 0-2-1 road trip earlier this week, the Dallas Stars needed a bounce-back performance.

And in a game where six different players found the back of the net, Dallas got exactly that in a 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Center.

Antoine Roussel had a goal and two assists and Ben Bishop stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief of Kari Lehtonen for Dallas.

Alexander Radulov, who also added an assist, Devin Shore, Radek Faksa, Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza also scored for Dallas (10-9-1), which improved to 7-2-0 at home.

Drake Caggiula scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for Edmonton (7-11-2).

After being outshot early 6-0, Dallas scored on its first two shots of the game to lead 2-0.

“I didn’t like our energy. At the start, we looked tired. We looked lethargic,” Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said. “Same reason the goalie came out. It had nothing to do with (Lehtonen). It had everything to do with we were not energized. The guys that needed to elevate the physical part of the game really came through for us in a big way and brought energy to the game and brought energy to the building, and we ended up winning.”

Roussel gave Dallas an early advantage with his second goal of the season 6:36 into the game. He collected a carom off the boards and scored when his shot deflected off the left skate of Cam Talbot, who stopped 15 of 21 shots.

Dallas doubled its lead 2:21 later when Radulov beat Talbot to his short side with a wrist shot from the right circle.

“This was a strange game in my opinion,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan said. “The first two shots go in. We got the start we wanted, we played exceptionally well, we were pressing. When they score on their first two shots, that puts you behind the eight-ball.”

Edmonton answered when Caggiula scored a short-handed goal off the rush with 3:06 remaining in the first period, knocking home a McDavid pass for his second goal of the season.

The Oilers then tied the game after McDavid scored his 10th goal of the season with Edmonton on the power play 2:14 before the first intermission. McDavid’s wrist shot from the right circle beat a late-arriving Lehtonen to the near post for the equalizer.

Edmonton took its first lead 42 seconds into the second when Caggiula scored his second of the game off a rebound. Lehtonen denied McDavid’s initial shot from the left point with a pad save, but Caggiula pounced on the carom to make it 3-2. Caggiula’s second goal chased Lehtonen, who stopped 10 of 13 shots, from the game.

“I thought he played well,” McLellan said of Caggiula. “He was able to keep up and had some pace with Connor (McDavid). Defensively, that line will have to clean some things up, but they were dangerous.”

Dallas tied it again when Shore scored his first goal of the season at 7:57 of the second, a wrist shot from the high slot that deflected in off Oscar Klefblom. The Stars took a 4-3 lead when Faksa scored his fifth goal of the season off the rush with 1:20 remaining in the second.

“It’s always fun to score. It’s fun to help your team, and that game had a lot of emotion to it,” Shore said.

Bishop denied Leon Draisatl at close range on a snap shot 7:28 into the third to preserve the lead.

“We had our looks,” McDavid said. “We had a few plays that we look for when we needed it, but we didn’t finish.”

Dallas led 4-3 after two periods, but Benn added an insurance tally with 6:30 remaining in regulation and Spezza scored a power-play goal with 1:48 remaining.

“I think we just stuck with it, we had the confidence that we were playing the way we needed to play,” Stars center Tyler Pitlick said of the third period.

NOTES: The Oilers scratched D Yohann Auvitu, C Brad Malone and RW Iiro Pakarinen. ... The Stars scratched D Marc Methot (lower body), who missed his fourth consecutive game, and C Gemel Smith. ... Former Stars C Vernon Fiddler, who retired in the offseason, performed the pregame ceremonial puck drop.