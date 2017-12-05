Preview: Predators at Stars

The Dallas Stars attempt to extend their season-high winning streak to six games Tuesday as they host the Central Division-rival Nashville Predators. Dallas, which will be playing for the fifth time in eight days, is coming off a dominant 7-2 victory at Colorado on Sunday.

Tyler Seguin and Brett Ritchie each scored twice as the Stars avenged their most recent loss - a 3-0 setback on Nov. 22, also in Colorado. Seguin leads Dallas with 14 goals and 27 points - 10 of which have come in his last eight contests. Nashville scored the first four goals Monday before withstanding a comeback attempt and posting a 5-3 triumph over Boston to conclude a 3-1-0 homestand and improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 overall contests. Craig Smith netted a pair of tallies to climb within one of his 2016-17 total of 12 and join team leader Filip Forsberg (14) as the only players to reach double digits in goals thus far for the Predators, who had their streak of 13 straight home games with a power-play tally to start the season come to an end.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (17-7-3): Forsberg also tops the club with 28 points and has notched at least one in 11 of his last 12 games. Nashville defeated the Bruins without Ryan Johansen, who exited Saturday’s win over Anaheim with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. Defenseman Yannick Weber (lower body) returned to the lineup Monday after missing 10 contests and saw 10 minutes, 47 seconds of ice time on 20 shifts.

ABOUT THE STARS (16-10-1): Radek Faksa is riding a four-game point streak during which he has collected five goals and two assists while posting a plus-7 rating. The 23-year-old Czech was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for his efforts, which included his first career hat trick in last Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph at Vegas. Captain Jamie Benn is second on the team with 11 goals but is mired in a seven-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars have won three straight against division rivals to improve to 4-6-0 versus the Central.

2. Nashville LW Kevin Fiala has scored in back-to-back games to match his total from the first 24 contests this season.

3. Dallas assigned C Jason Dickinson to Texas of the American Hockey League on Monday.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Predators 1