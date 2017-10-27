FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2017 / 4:29 AM / in an hour

Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Esa Lindell scored in Thursday’s 5-4 loss in Edmonton.

C Tyler Seguin extended his point streak to six games with an assist in Thursday’s 5-4 loss in Edmonton. He has four goals and five assists in that span.

RW Alexander Radulov scored in Thursday’s 5-4 loss in Edmonton.

LW Jamie Benn scored twice in Thursday’s 5-4 loss in Edmonton. Benn has five goals in his past three games, and 16 goals in 26 career contests.

G Ben Bishop made 30 saves in Thursday’s 5-4 loss in Edmonton. Bishop fell to 5-2-1 versus the Oilers.

