Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

D Esa Lindell scored in Thursday’s 5-4 loss in Edmonton.

C Tyler Seguin extended his point streak to six games with an assist in Thursday’s 5-4 loss in Edmonton. He has four goals and five assists in that span.

RW Alexander Radulov scored in Thursday’s 5-4 loss in Edmonton.

LW Jamie Benn scored twice in Thursday’s 5-4 loss in Edmonton. Benn has five goals in his past three games, and 16 goals in 26 career contests.

G Ben Bishop made 30 saves in Thursday’s 5-4 loss in Edmonton. Bishop fell to 5-2-1 versus the Oilers.