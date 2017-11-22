Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

D Julius Honka, who was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday, was scratched Tuesday.

C Tyler Seguin and RW Devin Shore each had a goal and an assist Tuesday in the Stars’ 3-1 win over the Canadiens. Seguin finished a game-best plus-3.

G Kari Lehtonen did not play Tuesday against Montreal. Lehtonen and his wife welcomed their first child, a son, Remi, earlier this week.

C Martin Hanzal (hand) did not play Tuesday against Montreal.

G Ben Bishop stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.