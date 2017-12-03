Dallas Stars - PlayerWatch

LW Curtis McKenzie was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday. McKenzie, 26, has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 19 games for Texas this season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Golden, British Columbia, was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL draft. In parts of three seasons with Dallas, McKenzie owns 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and 120 penalty minutes in 92 games. Last season, he set career bests with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and 72 penalty minutes in 53 games.

LW Curtis McKenzie was recalled from the AHL and made his season debut in his place.

C Tyler Seguin and RW Alexander Radulov each scored in the shootout for Dallas. Bishop stopped Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews to help the Stars (15-10-1) extend a four-game winning streak.

RW Alexander Radulov and C Tyler Seguin each scored in the shootout for Dallas.

C Radek Faksa gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 12:15 of the second period when he beat G Anton Forsberg with a slap shot after a drop pass from Remi Elie. It was Faksa’s fifth goal in the past three games and it extended a three-game goal streak.

LW Antoine Roussel missed Saturday’s game with an illness and likely won’t travel with the team to Colorado on Sunday.

G Ben Bishop made 32 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.