Preview: Jets at Stars

The Dallas Stars were not happy about losing at Winnipeg last week, but look for a different result when they host the Jets in a matchup of Central Division rivals on Monday. The Jets took a 5-2 victory on Thursday as Mark Scheifele recorded a hat trick, but Dallas - which concluded a five-game road trip with that defeat - showed they were ready to play on home ice Saturday by scoring four first-period goals en route to a 5-1 victory over Buffalo.

“I feel like this was a really good team game, probably the best 60 minutes we’ve played so far this year,” Dallas defenseman John Klingberg told reporters after recording three assists Saturday. The Stars are 5-1-0 at home entering the middle contest of a three-game homestand, but have struggled against Winnipeg while losing the last five meetings. The Jets’ three-game winning streak ended with a 5-4 overtime loss Saturday to Montreal as they blew a two-goal third-period lead. “Obviously when you have a 4-2 lead with 10 minutes left in the third, you want to close that out,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey told the media afterward.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE JETS (7-3-3): Winnipeg, which has points in 10 of its past 11 contests, kicks off a three-game road trip after giving up three power-play goals Saturday. Connor Hellebuyck kept the Jets in Saturday’s game by making 45 saves, and his 7-0-2 record makes him the only goalie in the league with at least nine starts who is undefeated in regulation. Center Blake Wheeler has recorded four goals with five assists in his past four games after scoring once and setting up another Saturday.

ABOUT THE STARS (8-6-0): Dallas lead the NHL in converting power plays, scoring on 32.5 percent, but did not have a power-play opportunity against the Jets on Thursday. Center Tyler Seguin recorded a goal and an assist Saturday, and the team leader in goals (eight) and points (15) has at least one point in three consecutive games. Ben Bishop gets the start in goal Monday, looking to atone for allowing four goals on 26 shots against Winnipeg and losing for the second time in his past three starts.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas placed F Brett Ritchie (upper-body) on injured reserve, and with Radek Faska and Tyler Pitilick doubtful with injuries, the Stars are expected to promote a forward on Monday.

2. Winnipeg F Patrik Laine, who has scored in back-to-back games after a four-game pointless streak, boasts nine goals in six career games against Dallas.

3. Jets F Adam Lowry, who has missed the past nine games with an upper-body injury, is probable to return to the lineup Monday.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Jets 3