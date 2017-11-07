Jets get off to fast start in win over Stars

DALLAS -- Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist, Blake Wheeler added four assists, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 34 shots for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Monday at American Airlines Center.

Kyle Connor, who also had an assist, and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg, which led 3-0 after one period and defeated Dallas for the second time in four days. The Jets topped the Stars 5-2 in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Jamie Benn had the lone goal for Dallas, which saw its five-game home winning streak snapped.

Scheifele gave the visitors an early lead when he scored his eighth goal of the season 26 seconds into the game, beating Ben Bishop, who stopped 22 of 25 shots, far post on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Winnipeg (8-3-3) doubled its lead when Laine scored a power-play goal 5:12 into the first period, beating Bishop top shelf and to his short side on a wrist shot from the deep left point.

The Jets then took a 3-0 lead with 56 seconds remaining in the first period. Connor scored his third goal of the season off a rush after receiving a pass from Wheeler at the far post.

Dallas (8-7-0) got on the board 4:13 into the second on the power play when Benn scored his eighth goal of the season with the Stars. The Stars captain slipped the puck under Hellebuyck after John Klingberg’s slap shot from the point deflected off the boards behind the visiting goal.

Winnipeg used its coach’s challenge on the Benn goal, asserting that Benn had interfered with Hellebuyck, but the goal stood.

Bishop left the ice with 3:20 remaining. Dallas got one final power play when Tyler Myers was called for slashing with 52.2 seconds left.

Scheifele added an empty-net goal with 12.1 seconds left to ice the victory.

NOTES: The Jets scratched D Ben Chiarot, C Marko Dano and LW Brendan Lemieux. ... The Stars scratched C Radek Faksa (lower body) and C Tyler Pitlick (upper body). ... Jets C Adam Lowry (upper body) was back in action for the first time since Oct. 12 at Vancouver after missing the previous nine games. ... Stars C Martin Hanzal (lower body) returned after missing three consecutive games. ... Trevor Strader, son of former Stars TV broadcaster Dave Strader, who died in October, sang the national anthem.