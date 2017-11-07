EditorsNote: rewords headline

Jets cruise to Central Division win over Stars

DALLAS -- The Winnipeg Jets realize the importance of winning games in the Central Division. And thanks to two goals and an assist from Mark Scheifele, four assists from Blake Wheeler, and Connor Hellebuyck stopping 33 of 34 shots, the Jets defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday at American Airlines Center.

Winnipeg is now 4-0-0 within the division.

Kyle Connor, who also had an assist, and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg, which led 3-0 after one period and defeated Dallas for the second time in four days. The Jets topped the Stars 5-2 in Winnipeg on Thursday.

“Yeah, we got off to a fast start,” Wheeler said. “You come into a tough building against a really good team and you score on the first shift, it helps things.”

Scheifele now has 25 points (13 assists) in 19 games against Dallas, while Wheeler has 29 points (22 assists) in 24 games against the Stars.

Jamie Benn had the lone goal for Dallas, which saw its five-game home winning streak snapped.

“A guy like Jamie Benn just about carried us on his back the whole game. It was unbelievable,” Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We need more people dug in and following in that direction.”

Scheifele gave the visitors an early lead when he scored his eighth goal of the season 26 seconds into the game. He beat Ben Bishop, who stopped 22 of 25 shots, far post on a wrist shot from the left circle.

“That first goal was a great shot by Mark (Scheifele), but it starts from five guys being in the right spot defensively underneath the puck in our end of the ice,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “It was a real, real good way to start that game.”

Winnipeg (8-3-3) doubled its lead when Laine scored a power-play goal 5:12 into the first period, beating Bishop top shelf and to his short side on a wrist shot from the deep left point.

The Jets then took a 3-0 lead with 57 seconds remaining in the first period. Connor scored his third goal of the season off a rush after receiving a pass from Wheeler at the far post.

“We’re comfortable with our game, we’re confident in our game, and when we put a full 60 minutes together, we know we’re a tough team to beat,” Scheifele said.

Connor’s goal capped Dallas’ second disastrous first period against Winnipeg in less than a week. The Jets led the Stars 3-1 after 20 minutes in Winnipeg last Thursday.

“The start for me is disappointing because it’s the same players that started the same way (Thursday),” Hitchcock said. “That’s pretty telling, and that puts us in a position where we’ve got to do some soul-searching. We’ve got to make some decisions here.”

Dallas (8-7-0) got on the board 4:13 into the second on the power play when Benn scored his eighth goal of the season. The Stars captain slipped the puck under Hellebuyck after John Klingberg’s slap shot from the point deflected off the boards behind the visiting goal.

However, during his postgame remarks to the press, Benn knew his goal could have been more meaningful had the game been 2-0 instead of 3-0.

“It’s embarrassing, really. It seems like you can pretty much win a hockey game in the first period these days,” Benn said. “(The Jets) have done it to us twice now, and we did it to Buffalo last game. There is no excuse. It’s embarrassing.”

Winnipeg used its coach’s challenge on the goal, asserting that Benn had interfered with Hellebuyck, but the goal stood.

“I think the goal was a little bit of goalie interference, but it’s not for me to decide,” Hellebuyck said.

Bishop left the ice with 3:20 remaining in the third period. Dallas got one final power play when Tyler Myers was called for slashing with 52.2 seconds left, but the Stars came up empty.

Scheifele added an empty-net goal with 12.1 seconds left to ice the victory.

NOTES: The Jets scratched D Ben Chiarot, C Marko Dano and LW Brendan Lemieux. ... The Stars scratched C Radek Faksa (lower body) and C Tyler Pitlick (upper body). ... Jets C Adam Lowry (upper body) was back in action for the first time since Oct. 12 at Vancouver after missing the previous nine games. ... Stars C Martin Hanzal (lower body) returned after missing three consecutive games. ... Trevor Strader, son of former Stars TV broadcaster Dave Strader, who died in October, sang the national anthem.