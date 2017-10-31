Preview: Coyotes at Red Wings

It took nearly a month, but the Arizona Coyotes finally are in the win column thanks to Monday’s 4-3 overtime triumph in Philadelphia. The Coyotes attempt to make it two victories in as many nights when they conclude their five-game road trip Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Arizona earned just one point over its first 11 games of the season before defenseman Alex Goligoski scored at 4:45 of the extra session on Monday after the club squandered a 3-0 lead. Detroit’s offensive struggles continued Saturday, when it posted a 3-2 shootout victory at Florida to wrap up a 1-2-0 road trip. The contest was the fourth straight in which the Red Wings scored fewer than three goals and seventh in a row in which they failed to reach four tallies. Gustav Nyquist netted the tying goal midway through the second period and the lone tally in the bonus format for Detroit, which halted its six-game winless streak (0-5-1) but enters Tuesday 0-2-1 in its last three at home.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE COYOTES (1-10-1): Arizona wasted little time getting Scott Wedgewood into the goaltending mix, starting him against the Flyers after acquiring the netminder from New Jersey on Saturday. The 25-year-old Wedgewood made 28 saves en route to victory in his first NHL appearance since March 27, 2016 at Carolina while with the Devils. The Coyotes, who avoided the all-time record for consecutive losses to start a season, earned Rick Tocchet his initial win as the team’s coach and his first in the NHL since 2009-10 with Tampa Bay.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (5-6-1): Detroit needs to play more disciplined, as it enters Tuesday tied with Pittsburgh and Nashville for most times short-handed at 53. The biggest violator is Dylan Larkin, who leads the league with nine minor penalties - seven shy of his total for the entire 2016-17 season. Defenseman Mike Green leads the team in scoring with 11 points but has been kept off the scoresheet in three straight contests.

1. Coyotes rookie C Clayton Keller leads the team with 13 points and enters Tuesday with a six-game streak during which he has collected five goals and four assists.

2. Detroit has won 12 consecutive shootouts, a streak that began on Feb. 23, 2016 against Columbus.

3. Arizona D Niklas Hjalmarsson notched two assists Monday but exited the game in the third period after being hit in the face with a stick.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Coyotes 2