Tatar goal lifts Red Wings past Sabres

DETROIT -- Tomas Tatar’s fifth goal of the season, 8:36 into the third period, snapped a 1-1 tie and propelled the Detroit Red Wings a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

With Wings forward Justin Abdelkader screening Sabres goalie Robin Lehner, Tatar’s long wrist shot from just inside the blue line banked off the top of Lehner’s pad and into the net.

Dylan Larkin added an insurance goal when he knocked the rebound of a Xavier Ouellet shot past Lehner with 4:06 to play in the third period.

Luke Glendening also scored for the Wings (10-8-2). Ryan O‘Reilly replied for the Sabres (5-10-4).

The victory ended Detroit’s four-game losing streak against Buffalo.

The Wings opened the scoring with 55 seconds remaining in the second period on their 21st shot of the game. Glendening won a puck battle with Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe behind the Buffalo net, chipping it across to Darren Helm. Helm brought the puck out from back of the net and fed a cross-crease pass to Glendening. Lehner (30 saves) got a pad on Glendening’s shot, but he fired the rebound past Lehner.

The goal ended Lehner’s shutout streak against the Red Wings at 126:11. He beat Detroit 1-0 on Oct. 24. The Wings previously scored on Lehner when Tatar beat him at 12:53 of the second period of a 2-1 Buffalo win on March 20, 2017.

The Sabres tied it 5:50 into the third period. Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard (19 saves) stopped Victor Antipin’s shot, but the rebound when right to O‘Reilly, who snapped the puck into the net.

NOTES: Red Wings D Trevor Daley, who left Wednesday’s game against Calgary due to an upper-body injury, was back in the lineup Friday. ... D Brian Lashoff, called up from AHL Grand Rapids, made his season debut for the Wings. ... D/RW Luke Witkowski served the first of a 10-game NHL suspension for returning to the ice to rejoin a fight after he was removed from the game by officials. ... RW Martin Frk (groin) and D Danny DeKeyser (ankle) were out with injuries. ... LW David Booth was a healthy scratch. ... D Casey Nelson and LW Matt Moulson were healthy scratches for the Sabres. ... The Sabres list six players on injured reserve -- D Matt Tennyson, Taylor Fedun, Rasmus Ristolainen and Zach Bogosian, LW Evan Rodrigues and C Jacob Josefson. ... Dean Morton, one of two NHL referees assigned to the game, played one game for the Red Wings in 1989-90 and scored a goal. He’s the only player to do that in the history of the franchise. ... Sabres C Kyle Criscuolo, who made his NHL debut Friday, won a Calder Cup title last season with Detroit’s Grand Rapids farm club.