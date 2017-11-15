Preview: Flames at Red Wings

The Calgary Flames hope their red-hot offense travels well as the team opens a season-long 12-day, six-game road trip against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Flames emerged victorious for the fifth time in their last six games on Monday after erupting for five goals in the third period of a 7-4 win over St. Louis.

“This is an important road trip for us,” said Johnny Gaudreau, who scored and set up a goal during the third period to extend his point streak to seven games (five goals, seven assists). “We learned some things at home. ... I think we if we keep playing like we do, the road we’ll be all set.” The 24-year-old Gaudreau has collected seven points (two goals, five assists) in six career encounters with the Red Wings, with two goals and an assist coming in Thursday’s 6-3 win in Calgary. Anthony Mantha recorded a goal and two assists in that tilt to raise his point total to eight (four goals, four assists) in a six-game stretch. The 23-year-old, however, was held off the scoresheet two nights later as Detroit opened its five-game homestand with a nine-round shootout loss to Columbus.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TVAS, Sportsnet (Calgary), FSN Detroit-Plus

ABOUT THE FLAMES (10-7-0): Sam Bennett is brimming with confidence as his newly formed line with rookie Mark Jankowski and future Hall of Famer Jaromir Jagr have wasted little time getting up to speed. “Having all four lines contribute (on Monday) is big for our confidence,” the 21-year-old Bennett said. “We knew we could generate offense from all four lines. It wasn’t a matter of if, but when.” Jankowski has answered being held off the scoresheet in his first seven games by collected three goals and an assist in his last two while logging a career-best 14:25 of ice time versus the Blues.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (8-8-2): Justin Abdelkader is brandishing quite the shiner after sustaining a fractured cheekbone in a fight with Calgary’s Troy Brouwer, but the 30-year-old Michigan native considers himself fortunate that he’ll be able to suit up for the rematch with the Flames. “I‘m lucky that it’s not a displaced fracture,” Abdelkader told MLive. “It’s still in alignment. It could be worse. Obviously, it’s a frustrating injury anytime that happens, but definitely fortunate, too.” Fellow forward Martin Frk is not as fortunate, however, as he sustained a groin injury in Tuesday’s practice that will sideline him for a week.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit G Jimmy Howard has yielded just 14 goals in his last seven games, but has just a 3-3-1 mark to show for it.

2. Calgary LW Matthew Tkachuk has recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past nine contests.

3. Red Wings C Darren Helm missed practice on Tuesday for the second straight day with an undisclosed injury, although coach Jeff Blashill said he is questionable to face the Flames.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 2, Flames 1