Tarasenko does it all in Blues' rout of Oilers

ST. LOUIS -- Vladimir Tarasenko completed a Gordie Howe hat trick -- scoring two goals, assisting on two more and getting into a fight -- to lead the St. Louis Blues to an 8-3 rout over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Brayden Schenn also scored twice and assisted on two more goals, extending his career-high point streak to eight games, as the Blues won their third in a row and improved their Western Conference-leading record to 16-5-1.

Tarasenko’s goal just 3:13 into the game started off the night for the Blues, and he earned his first assist when Jaden Schwartz scored his 11th goal of the season -- and 100th of his career -- off a rebound of a Tarasenko shot 3:32 into the second period.

His biggest ovation of the night, however, came when he got into a fight with the Oilers’ Matt Benning later in the second period, just the third fight of Tarasenko’s career. Tarasenko was coming to the aid of Schenn, who had been clipped by Benning.

It was the second time in Tarasenko’s career he had a goal, an assist and a fighting penalty in the same game, the other time coming on Nov. 13, 2014.

Tarasenko added his second goal, and 12th of the season, at 12:21 of the third period before Schenn scored his second on a power-play two minutes later. A goal from Paul Stastny finished off the rout.

Following Tarasenko’s early goal, which deflected off the stick of Edmonton’s Adam Larson, Dmitrij Jaskin scored at 7:35 of the first period to put the Blues in front 2-0 and chase Oilers’ goalie Cam Talbot.

Talbot allowed the two goals on just three shots and was replaced by Laurent Brossoit for the rest of the game.

Schenn increased the lead to 4-0 with his ninth goal of the year with just 30 seconds left in the second period, off an assist from Schwartz, his first of two in the game.

The Blues’ Jake Allen lost his bid for his first shutout of the season when Milan Lucic scored off a pass from Connor McDavid at 6:09 of the third period.

Scottie Upshall scored 90 seconds later for the Blues. Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers.

NOTES: D Jay Bouwmeester made his season debut for the Blues after missing the first 21 games because of a broken ankle suffered early in training camp. He replaced D Carl Gunnarsson. ... The Oilers placed D Ziyat Paigin on unconditional waivers on Tuesday. He was playing for Bakersfield in the AHL. ... The game was the second on a five-game trip for the Oilers, who play Wednesday night in Detroit. ... The Blues host the Nashville Predators on Friday night.