Gallagher, Price help Canadiens win fourth straight

DETROIT -- Right winger Brendan Gallagher had two goals and an assist to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Left winger Max Pacioretty had a goal and an assist, while left winger Charles Hudon, right winger Andrew Shaw and left winger Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal, which won its fourth straight. Centers Tomas Plekanec and Phillip Danault, and defenseman Jeff Petry had two assists apiece and goaltender Carey Price stopped 28 shots.

The Canadiens were playing the second of back-to-back games after defeating Ottawa 2-1 in Montreal on Wednesday night.

Right winger Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and left winger Tomas Tatar and center Frans Nielsen scored for Detroit, which is winless in its last six games (0-3-3). Goalie Jimmy Howard made 19 saves.

The Canadiens scored three goals in the second period to take a 4-2 lead.

Hudon tied the game 2-2 at 4:46 of the second when he put a loose puck into the open side of the net. It was Hudon’s third goal. Shaw gave Montreal a 3-2 lead 43 seconds later with his sixth goal, when he broke in off the left wing and beat Howard with a wrist shot from the right circle. Galchenyuk made it 4-2 with 2:11 remaining in the middle period when he put it a loose puck from the bottom of the right circle. It was Galchenyuk’s sixth goal.

Gallagher’s second goal of the game, 8:35 into the third, made it 5-2. The tip-in was his 12th goal. Pacioretty got a power-play goal with 4:01 left. It was his eighth goal.

Nielsen scored his seventh goal with 2:24 left.

Gallagher’s first goal gave Montreal a 1-0 lead 4:10 into the game on the power play.

Mantha tied it for Detroit 1:04 later with his 12th goal. Tatar’s power-play goal with 4:17 left in the first period gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

NOTES: The win was coach Claude Julien’s 100th with the Canadiens. ... Montreal C Jonathan Drouin (5-12-17) did not play because of a lower-body injury. ... Detroit D Trevor Daley returned after missing two games with a neck stinger. ... Canadiens G Carey Price was in goal and got the win after making 27 saves in Wednesday night’s victory over Ottawa. ... Red Wings RW Martin Frk didn’t play because of a groin injury. ... Detroit C Scott Wilson was a healthy scratch. ... Montreal’s healthy scratches were Ds Joe Morrow and Brandon Davidson.