Gibbons’ OT goal sends Devils past Red Wings

DETROIT -- The New Jersey Devils blew a two-goal, third-period lead but still got a victory Saturday night.

Brian Gibbons scored 2:32 into overtime to give New Jersey a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

The Devils led 3-1 a little over six minutes into the third but Anthony Mantha and David Booth scored for Detroit 1:26 apart to tie the game before the midway point of the period.

“We’re a resiliant group, and we were able to gather ourselves up after we gave up the two goals,” New Jersey center Travis Zajac said. “We got it together in the last five minutes of regulation, and by overtime, we were playing our game again.”

Gibbons scored from in front after a turnover by defenseman Nic Jensen deep in the Detroit zone. It was Gibbons 11th goal of the season.

“He’s been fantastic,” Zajac said of Gibbons. “He’s creating chances and making plays all over the ice. He’s proven that he belongs at this level. ”

Left winger Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist and centers Brian Boyle and Nico Hischier also scored for New Jersey.

Goalie Keith Kinkaid made 31 saves for the Devils.

“I thought it was an intense game, and I was happy with the way we finished,” Devils’ coach John Hynes said. “We made some mistakes in the third, and Keith bailed us out with a couple big saves after they tied it, but we settled down after that and won the game. ”

Left winger David Booth, a Detroit native, scored his first two goals for the Red Wings and right winger Anthony Mantha also scored.

“A tight game but it’s tough to lose in overtime again,” said center and Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg.

Detroit lost 2-1 in overtime to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 21 shots for the Red Wings before he was replaced by Jimmy Howard in the third period. Howard had seven saves after Mrazek suffered a possible concussion.

But Detroit got that information late.

Mrazek was run over by center Adam Henrique 3:56 into the third penalty. Henrique was penalized for goaltender interference and Mrazek was down in the net and had to be attended to by trainer Piet Van Zant. The NHL’s concussion spotter called Van Zant to remove Mrazek from the game, but Van Zant didn’t get the message - because he was on the ice tending to Mrazek - in a timely fashion.

“I don’t know how it is supposed to work. In other rinks, the call has been to the penalty box, but the spotter here called our athletic trainer,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “He had to come to me and tell me that Petr needed to come out, but we weren’t able to get the ref’s attention. I‘m going to have to go over the entire process and make sure I understand the way it is supposed to work.”

Mrazek remained in the game to allow Hischier’s goal 6:12 into the third period, which made the score 3-1 New Jersey. Howard then replaced Mrazek.

”I felt it after that hit. I just couldn’t breathe, Mrazek said. “That’s the rule. Nothing you can do about it.”

Mantha got his 11th goal of the season, from the high slot, 6:50 into the third and Booth scored from just below the hash marks at 8:16.

Booth gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead just 34 seconds into the game when he tipped in a shot. It was his first goal of the season and first with the Red Wings.

Boyle’s tip-in of a shot at 9:12 of the first period tied the score 1-1. It was Boyle’s third goal and second in two games.

Hall’s power-play goal with 6:39 left in the opening period gave the Devils a 2-1 lead. Hall has two goals and five points in his last two games.

NOTES: Both teams played Friday night. New Jersey defeated Vancouver 3-2 in a home game at the Prudential Center and Detroit lost 2-1 in overtime to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. ... Detroit D Trevor Daley missed the game with a stinger suffered Friday night against the Rangers. He is day to day, according to general manager Ken Holland. ... Scratched for New Jersey were D Dalton Prout and RW Jimmy Hayes. ... Red Wings RW Martin Frk missed his sixth game with a groin injury. ... Devils LW Taylor Hall has two goals and five points in his last two games and two goals and seven points in his past five games. ... Detroit C and captain Henrik Zetterberg had an assist to move past Pavel Datsyuk into sixth place all-time on the Detroit career scoring list with 919 points.