Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 14, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 7 days ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Luke Glendening scored short-handed with 3:24 remaining in Detroit’s 4-2 victory at Arizona. Seconds after Jimmy Howard stuck out his pads to stop Coyotes rookie Clayton Keller’s spin-a-rama shot, Glendening finished off a two-on-one, short-handed break started by Dylan Larkin’s up-ice rush by beating Louis Dominque with a wrist shot. “Larks (Larkin) made a great play in the neutral zone to get by (Arizona center Max) Domi and made a great pass,” Glendening said. “I just had my stick on the ice, I didn’t do too much.”

C Dylan Larkin had two assists in Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Arizona.

RW Martin Frk scored in Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Arizona. Frk recorded his third goal in four games -- on a power play -- on a slap shot from the left point that Louis Domingue couldn’t stop.

G Jimmy Howard turned aside 33 shots in Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Arizona.

D Niklas Kronwall made his season debut Thursday after missing the first three games with a groin injury.

LW Henrik Zetterberg scored in Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Arizona. Zetterberg’s second of the season came when he put in a rebound of Dylan Larkin’s bad-angle shot from along the goal line through Dominque’s pads.

C Frans Nielsen scored an empty-net goal in Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Arizona.

D Mike Green had two assists in Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Arizona. He has eight in four games this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
