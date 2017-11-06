Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

RW Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist Sunday in the Red Wings’ 4-0 win over the Oilers.

G Petr Mrazek, playing for the first time since Oct. 20, made 36 saves as the Red Wings shut out the Oilers 4-0 on Sunday. “I think what I learned from last year is that if you don’t play for a while, you have to work hard and keep doing what you’re doing,” Mrazek said. “If you work hard in practice, you stay in the game.”

C Gustav Nyquist scored a first-period goal Sunday at Edmonton, but he didn’t make it to the end of the opening period. He hobbled to the dressing room, barely able to put any weight on his right leg, after his knee collided with Oilers D Eric Gryba’s hip. Coach Jef Blashill said Nyquist is day-to-day, and he isn’t sure if the player will be available for Monday’s game in Vancouver.

RW Martin Frk had a goal and an assist Sunday in the Red Wings’ 4-0 win over the Oilers. “Marty’s been playing much better over the last couple of games,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “We’ve been giving him a little more ice time. I think he’s earned it and he’s been playing better. He’s a dangerous player and, at times we haven’t had enough dangerous players out there.”

C Frans Nielsen celebrated his 700th NHL game with an audacious tip-in goal on a point shot from Nick Jensen to open the scoring 3:23 into the first period. Nielsen was out by the faceoff dot and tipped a puck that was wide of the net and sent it flying over the shoulder of Oilers G Cam Talbot.