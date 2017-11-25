Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

D Trevor Daley left Friday night’s game midway through the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Daley lost his balance and fell into Rangers C Paul Carey in the neutral zone and wasn’t moving his right arm as he left the ice. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Daley will get an MRI on Saturday.

G Jimmy Howard came out on the short end of the goaltending duel with Henrik Lundqvist on Friday night, as he allowed just one goal in regulation to Chris Kreider. Otherwise, Howard, who made a sparkling save on Kevin Shattenkirk in the second period, was just as brilliant. “Both goalies were obviously great,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said, “but I thought we did lots of good stuff we can certainly build on.”