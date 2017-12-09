Blues blast Howard in rout of reeling Red Wings

DETROIT -- The score was not the best indicator of how the game was played on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

The St. Louis Blues scored four goals on their first five shots and coasted to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

“That really didn’t seem like a 6-1 game. We had the lead for most of it, but we weren’t playing great,” said Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who had a goal and an assist.

“We spent a lot of time in our zone, but we were able to keep them to the outside and Jake (Allen) was great. He let us take advantage of the opportunities we did have.”

Allen made 28 saves in the win.

“They were really good in the first two periods, and I was just trying to keep our guys in the game,” Allen said. “The Red Wings are better than their record, and they had us on our heels for most of the game. We were lucky to get a couple goals and get a win.”

Brayden Schenn also had a goal and an assist, and Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Sobotka, Scottie Upshall and Dmitrij Jaskin scored for St. Louis, which won its third straight. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and Alexander Steen had two assists each.

“That game could have easily gone the other way,” Blues coach Mike Yeo said. “But Jake was great. He really held down the fort until we could get some goals.”

Schwartz left the game late in the first period after taking a shot from Red Wings defenseman Mike Green off the ankle. It was announced as a lower-body injury.

“Initial X-rays were negative, but he’s very sore,” Yeo said. “So we’ll see how he’s doing when we get home tonight.”

Schwartz left the arena on crutches.

Frans Nielsen scored for Detroit, which has lost eight of its last nine (1-5-3). Jimmy Howard stopped six of 10 shots before being replaced to start the third period by Petr Mrazek, who made 10 saves.

“I thought the first 40 minutes, we played probably as good as we have. ... The pucks didn’t go in one way, went in the other way,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we came back from taking a punch up to the third goal.”

Schwartz gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead with 8:10 left in the first period. He followed his shot from the high slot and put in his own rebound for his 14th goal.

The Blues then scored on their next three shots.

Sobotka doubled the advantage 4:07 into the second period when he scored on a wrist shot from the left circle off the rush. It was his sixth goal.

Upshall scored on a breakaway 2:10 later after a turnover by Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall at the Blues’ blue line for his fifth goal.

Bouwmeester got his first goal of the season with 3:34 left in the middle period.

Blashill did not blame Howard.

“I think (Howard‘s) game is right where it needs to be,” Blashill said. “... Sometimes in a game the puck hits something, finds a way to get to the net and finds its way in and that’s what happened tonight.”

Nielsen foiled Allen’s bid for his second consecutive shutout when he scored on a rebound 7:18 into the second period. It was Nielsen’s eighth goal and the first Allen had surrendered in 120:44.

“We didn’t like the score, but I think we really did some good things,” Nielsen said.

Jaskin made it 5-1 nine minutes into the third period. It was his fourth goal.

Schenn got his 15th goal in the final minute.

NOTE: Detroit recalled F Tyler Bertuzzi from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... St. Louis recalled LW Sammy Blais from San Antonio of the AHL on Friday after sending him there on Thursday. ... Saturday was Green’s 750th career game. ... The Blues’ healthy scratches were RW Chris Thorburn, D Robert Bortuzzo and C Oskar Sundqvist. ... The Red Wings’ healthy scratches were LW David Booth and D Xavier Ouellet. ... Detroit RW-D Luke Witkowski served the last contest of his 10-game suspension for returning to the ice after a game misconduct penalty on Nov. 15 vs. Calgary.