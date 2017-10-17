Streaking Kucherov lifts Lightning past Wings

DETROIT -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have found another place where they can beat the Detroit Red Wings, and Nikita Kucherov has discovered another rink where he can score.

The Lightning became the first visiting team to win at Detroit’s new Little Caesars Arena, taking a 3-2 decision on Monday.

Kucherov scored twice, including the game-winner in the third period, giving him goals in all six games this season, the first NHL player to do that since Keith Tkachuk of the St. Louis Blues in 2008-09. The Tampa Bay winger has seven goals in all.

Kucherov slammed the rebound of a Steven Stamkos shot past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard 1:47 into the third to snap a 2-2 tie.

“Not too many guys can shoot it with that accuracy and that velocity from that position,” Stamkos said.

Earlier, Kucherov whipped a shot by Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and past a screened Howard (23 saves) on a Tampa Bay power play at 10:56 of the first period.

“I‘m not thinking about the streak, I am just thinking about getting wins,” Kucherov said.

It was the eighth straight regular-season win by the Lightning (5-1-0) over the Red Wings (4-2-0).

Tampa Bay opened the scoring 9:15 into the game while killing a penalty. Lightning forward Tyler Johnson pounced on a turnover, burst past Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley into the clear and slid the puck between Howard’s pads.

”They scored two on specialty teams, we scored zero,“ Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. ”That’s the difference. I thought our power play had looks but we didn’t score and we gave up a shorty. That’s a hard combination.

“It’s hard to win when you give up shorties and you don’t rebound and score.”

The Red Wings were just the latest NHL team to discover how hard it is to contain Kucherov.

“He’s one of the best players in the league, no question,” Blashill said. “He gets them out on the ice in a lot of different situations and he’s got lots of poise, a great stick and an excellent mind.”

The Wings rallied in the second period, getting their first goal via an odd set of circumstances.

Darren Helm thought he got the Wings on the board 2:30 into the period when he drove a hard shot past a fallen Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (29 saves). However, after video review, it was determined that Detroit forward Justin Abdelkader committed goalie interference just prior to Helm’s shot.

In a bizarre twist, Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was also called for hooking while Abdelkader was breaking in alone on Vasilevskiy, and since Helm’s goal was disallowed, Abdelkader was awarded a penalty shot. Abdelkader cut to his left and put a low shot through the legs of Vasilevskiy for his second goal of the season.

”I didn’t really think too much about it,“ Abdelkader said. ”A lot of times I‘m nervous for those but actually I was excited, I was ready.

“I had some time to prepare and think about it on the bench while they were sorting out the call. Those are always fun if you can convert.”

Detroit defenseman Mike Green, who came into the game leading the team in scoring with eight points -- all assists -- tallied his first goal of the season 16:02 into the second period. Following his shot to the net, Green jammed the rebound past Vasilevskiy.

Overall, Blashill felt his team did everything right save for winning the special teams battle.

”I thought we did an excellent job of gapping, of ending plays early,“ Blashill said. ”We didn’t give them much ice at all and then we transitioned fast out of it. I thought we did a good job in the O-zone.

“I can’t think of a whole bunch of time where we were really hemmed in our zone. I can’t think of a whole bunch of big-time chances that we gave up.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is one of six NHL goalies who have started every game this season for their teams. ... F Tyler Johnson’s first-period goal tied him with Ryan Malone (92) for the 10th spot on the Lightning’s all-time goals list. ... Lightning F Nikita Kucherov’s streak of six consecutive games with a goal is a career high. ... Kucherov’s first-period power-play goal tied him with Freddy Modin (32) for ninth on the franchise’s career list. ... Lightning F Vladislav Namestnikov is the nephew of Slava Kozlov, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Red Wings. ... Detroit D Danny DeKeyser (lower-body injury) sat out his third straight game. ... Dean Morton, one of two NHL referees assigned to the game, played one game for the Red Wings in 1989-90. ... Detroit D Trevor Daley played his 900th NHL game.