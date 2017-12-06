Red Wings hop on Gus bus to snap slide

DETROIT -- Gustav Nyquist recorded two goals and an assist, and Jimmy Howard made 25 saves as the Detroit Red Wings ended a seven-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Justin Abdelkader, Darren Helm and David Booth also scored for the Red Wings, who had gone 0-4-3 since a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 17. Detroit (11-12-5) came into the Tuesday game off its worst loss in four years, a 10-1 drubbing Saturday in Montreal.

Patrik Laine scored his 14th goal of the season for the Jets (17-7-4), who are 0-2-1 in their last three road games.

The Red Wings took the lead 10:42 into the first period. Nyquist’s shot from the high slot bounced off a couple of legs and landed at the feet of Abdelkader on the edge of the Jets’ goal crease, and Abdelkader slammed it home past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Seven seconds after failing to score during a two-man advantage of 1:55, the Red Wings went ahead 2-0. Hellebuyck (27 saves) got his right pad on a shot by Tomas Tatar, but Nyquist fired the rebound into the net at 14:43 of the opening period.

The Jets were offered their own five-on-three advantage for 1:33 in the second period and took advantage. Laine set up in the high slot to the left of the Detroit net and wired a one-timer low to the glove side past Howard at 6:25.

Detroit increased its lead to 3-1 at 4:55 of the third period on a controversial goal. Nyquist and Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey crashed into Hellebuyck as Ericsson’s point shot reached the net, banking in off Morrissey as he and Nyquist toppled into Hellebuyck.

The Jets challenged the goal for goalie interference but lost the appeal.

Helm got behind the Jets’ defense and snapped a wrist shot past Hellebuyck’s glove side on the breakaway to make it 4-1 at 7:25.

Booth increased the margin to 5-1 at 10:40, converting Andreas Athanasiou’s feed from the slot.

NOTES: The Jets had no players in their lineup Tuesday who are minus players this season. The Red Wings suited up one player who was a plus player, D Jonathan Ericsson at plus-2. ... Detroit’s last eight-game winless skid was an 0-7-1 slide from Jan. 12-30, 1991. ... Tuesday’s game began a five-game homestand for the Red Wings, while the Jets launched a three-game road trip. ... The Red Wings scratched D Xavier Ouellet. ... Detroit D/RW Luke Witkowski served the ninth contest of his 10-game NHL suspension. ... The Jets’ scratches were D Tucker Poolman, C Shawn Matthias and C Marko Dano.