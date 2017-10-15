Senators finish trip unbeaten after 6-1 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon got his first win of the season while making 34 saves, but he wanted to talk about something else after Saturday’s 6-1 shellacking of the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

He wanted to talk about his first career assist, which came on Kyle Turris’ second goal of the game.

The Oilers’ PA announcer made sure to let the crowd know that Edmonton first-round draft pick Kailer Yamamoto got his first NHL point on Adam Larsson’s late consolation goal; And Condon jokingly wondered why his first NHL point, which came a few minutes before, wasn’t noted.

“I guess Yamamoto got his first career point and I got mine, but they didn’t say it,” Condon said with a smile. “First point, hopefully I can a get a puck and frame it or something.”

Condon and his Senators teammates had every right to be in a joking mood. For the first time in franchise history, they swept a Western Canadian road trip, mowing down the Canucks, Flames and Oilers. And they didn’t give up a goal in back-to-back wins over the Calgary Flames and the Oilers, outscoring the Alberta teams by a whopping 12-1.

And Ottawa is doing this without All-Star defenseman Erik Karlsson in the lineup. Karlsson is back in Ottawa recovering from offseason foot surgery.

Mike Hoffman and Turris each had three-point nights.

“It’s huge,” said Hoffman. “We knew the start of the season was going to be a battle. Everyone has kind of stepped up knowing that our best player isn’t on the ice with us. But we have a good team; we know that there’s guys contributing every night and that’s what makes us a difficult team to beat.”

The Senators played Friday in Calgary, the Oilers had four days off after Tuesday’s loss to Winnipeg. Hoffman said the Oilers might have been victims of too much rest.

“We knew they had been waiting for us here,” he said. “Sometimes, when you get too many days off in a row, you can have a slow start. We wanted to get on them early. I think that’s what we did and that seemed to work it’s way through the whole game.”

The Oilers have now lost three in a row.

“It depends how you’re defining the hole,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan said. “If you’re defining it by standings, I wouldn’t consider it that deep. If you’re defining it based on our play and the fundamentals, then we are deep, so I guess there are two ways of looking at it. I‘m concerned because I think we need to play the game faster. I think we have to have much more polish in our game than we’re seeing right now. We’re torn between not scoring and giving up too many. I believe the scoring will come eventually, it’s the defensive part that has to get better.”

Defenseman Yohann Auvitu made his regular-season debut for the Oilers and had a rough welcome. Just 6:49 into the first period, the former New Jersey Devils player was beaten to the net by Hoffman, who tapped home a pass from Tom Pyatt.

At 9:31, Derick Brassard doubled the Senators’ lead with a one-timer on the power play off a perfect cross-ice feed from Mark Stone.

Meanwhile, the Oilers struggled to put pressure on Condon, who faced just one shot through the first 17 minutes of the first period.

Hoffman got his second goal of the night at 3:36 of the second period when he ripped a wrist shot over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

Talbot was hooked just over a minute into the third period, after he gave up his fourth goal of the game. A shot from Turris hit Talbot in the mask, then bounced Larsson and in. Turris got credit for the goal.

Talbot faced 23 shots before being replaced by Laurent Brossoit.

Chris Wideman greeted Brossoit with a power-play goal to make it 5-0. Turris got his second goal, assisted by Condon, at 8:34.

Larsson scored with 8:57 to go to spoil Condon’s shutout bid, with Yamamoto getting his first NHL assist.

“I don’t know what needs to be said,” said Oilers captain and reigning NHL Most Valuable Player Connor McDavid, who got an assist on the Larsson goal. “We just have to be better. The time for talk is over. We just have to get results.”.

NOTES: This marks the fourth game in a row that the Oilers have played a Canadian team. They have yet to play a team from south of the border this season. ... This was the second half of a back-to-back set for the Senators. They played in Calgary last night. Ottawa has 19 back-to-backs on their schedules this season, tied with Pittsburgh for most in the NHL. ... Oilers C Leon Draisaitl missed the game with an eye injury and concussion-like symptoms. LW Drake Caggiula and D Matt Benning were scratched. ... Senators D Johnny Oduya returned to the lineup after a three-game absence. C Logan Brown and LW Alex Formenton were scratched.