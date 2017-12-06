Preview: Flyers at Oilers

Two teams desperately searching to build momentum face off on Wednesday night as the Philadelphia Flyers pay a visit to Rogers Place to tangle with reigning Hart Trophy recipient Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Flyers snapped a 10-game losing skid (0-5-5) with a 5-2 victory versus Calgary on Monday, two days after the Oilers recorded their third win in four outings by erupting for seven goals against the provincial-rival Flames.

Jakub Voracek posted his fourth three-point performance of the season by setting up three goals versus the Flames, increasing his team-leading assist total to 26 while giving him 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in his past 13 games. The 28-year-old Czech drilled the Oilers by scoring a goal and setting up three others in a 6-5 win on Dec. 8, with his final assist going to Michael Raffl for the go-ahead goal with 1:29 left in the third period. McDavid leads Edmonton in goals (11), assists (21) and points (32), but was held off the scoresheet in his last encounter versus Philadelphia in a 2-1 setback at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 21. The 20-year-old has taken advantage of a break in the Oilers’ schedule to overcome an illness before returning to practice on Tuesday.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN Philadelphia, SN1 (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (9-11-7): Raffl fared well with new linemates Valtteri Filppula and Voracek, with the group combining to register six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-8 rating against the Flames. Raffl has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last six outings after going without a point for his first 21 games of the season. Goaltender Brian Elliott, who made 23 saves in the first meeting with Edmonton, stopped 43 of 45 shots against his former team after posting an .889 save percentage in his previous six appearances.

ABOUT THE OILERS (11-14-2): Patrick Maroon scored his team’s lone goal versus Philadelphia and also tallied in Saturday’s 7-5 win over Calgary to give Edmonton three wins in its last four games. Laurent Brossoit, who told reporters he’ll get the nod on Wednesday, has permitted five goals in back-to-back outings and has struggled to find his footing in place of injured Cam Talbot. The 24-year-old Brossoit owns a 1-4-1 mark with an inflated 3.81 goals-against average and .872 save percentage this season

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton RW Zack Kassian has collected two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak.

2. Philadelphia has an NHL-worst 15.4 win percentage in one-goal games (2-4-7).

3. The Oilers’ league-worst penalty kill (72.2 percent) has yielded nine power-play goals in the last nine games.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Oilers 3