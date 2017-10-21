Preview: Oilers at Flyers

Cam Talbot was arguably the second-biggest reason for Edmonton’s rise back to prominence in 2016-17 and it again appears the Oilers will go only as far as their goaltender and captain Connor McDavid take them this season as they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Talbot bounced back from three straight sub-par performances with a 2-1 overtime victory in Chicago on Thursday that helped Edmonton snap a four-game losing streak.

“(Talbot) could have cracked after giving up the first on the first shot,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan told reporters after Talbot yielded a soft goal to Patrick Kane. “But after that he looked more like he did most of last year, and our team looked a little better than it did the last few games. Maybe it all goes together.” McDavid, however, is off to a fast start with team highs of three goals and five assists in six games, including two assists - one of the highlight reel variety - against the Blackhawks. Philadelphia lost to Nashville 1-0 on Thursday - falling to 2-1-0 on its five-game homestand - with its second loss to the Stanley Cup finalist in 10 days. The Flyers’ offense continued its up-and-down start as it was shut out for the second time in seven games, but has already scored eight goals once and five goals three times.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Edmonton), NBCSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE OILERS (2-4-0): Power forward Patrick Maroon, who scored a career-high 27 goals in 2016-17 - his first season on McDavid’s line - tallied for the first time this year Thursday on an easy tap-in after McDavid’s pass followed a spin-o-rama move on Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith. Talbot (2-3-0, 3.17 goals-against average), who shared the league lead with 42 victories last season, allowed 12 goals on 73 shots in his previous three games before making 30 saves Thursday to bring his season save percentage up to .901. Defenseman Matt Benning will return to the lineup after missing three games with an illness.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-3-0): Jakub Voracek was third in the NHL with 10 assists entering Friday but has yet to score this season. Wayne Simmonds has a club-high five goals while Valtteri Filppula has four after tallying a total of 12 last season with Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, and eight in 2015-16 with the Lightning. Jordan Weal (goal, three assists) missed Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

OVERTIME

1. Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere (goal, nine assists this season) played a career-high 25:23 on Thursday and is averaging 21:55 this season, which would be a career most.

2. Edmonton went 3-for-9 on the power play in its last two games after going 1-for-12 in its first four contests.

3. The Oilers won four of the past five meetings, including a 6-3 victory in the last encounter Feb. 16 when McDavid recorded a goal and two assists.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Flyers 2