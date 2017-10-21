Simmonds' goal gives Flyers win over Oilers

PHILADELPHIA -- Wayne Simmonds netted his team-high sixth goal of the season with 2:15 remaining in regulation to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

Center Claude Giroux also scored for the Flyers (5-3-0) and goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 23 of 24 shots to pick up his fourth win of the season (4-1-0). The win was the Flyers’ third in four games.

Patrick Maroon scored the only goal for the Oilers (2-5-0), who have dropped five of their last six games after starting the season with a win over Calgary. Oilers captain Connor McDavid was held without a point for just the second time in seven games.

Edmonton went 0-for-3 on the power play, including a two-minute advantage midway through the third period when Flyers defenseman Andrew MacDonald blocked a shot by Milan Lucic, then broke up another scoring chance by Lucic.

Three of Cam Talbot’s four career wins against Philadelphia have been by shutout but it took the Flyers just 3:36 to take an early lead on a power-play goal by Giroux. With center Brad Malone in the box for high-sticking Radko Gudas, Simmonds redirected a shot by Shayne Gostisbehere onto the stick of Giroux for the captain’s fifth goal of the season.

It was the fifth time in seven games Edmonton has allowed the game’s first goal. The Flyers are 5-0 when scoring first.

Oilers fans had a score early in the opening period when McDavid got clipped in the face by the stick of teammate Adam Larsson, who was battling in the crease with Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek. McDavid missed a few shifts but returned later in the period.

Edmonton tied the score with 4:23 remaining in the second period when Maroon stripped the puck from Flyers rookie center Nolan Patrick, then whipped a shot through the pads of Elliott for an unassisted goal, his second of the season.

NOTES: Edmonton Oilers C Leon Draisaitl sat out his fourth straight game with a concussion. Draisaitl practiced with his teammates on Friday and is hoping to return to the lineup when the Oilers conclude their three-game road trip on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. ... Oilers LW Drake Caggiula missed his fifth straight game with a hip injury, but is also practicing with the team and could be in the lineup on Tuesday. ... Flyers LW Taylor Leier sat out his first game of the season with an upper body injury. He is listed as day-to-day. LW Matt Read took his place on a fourth line with C Scott Laughton and RW Michael Raffl. Flyers LW Jordan Weal remained out of the lineup in favor of Jori Lehtera. ... The Flyers finish their five-game homestand on Tuesday when the Anaheim Ducks visit.