F Leon Draisaitl has been ruled out of Saturday’s road game against the Ottawa Senators with an eye injury, the team announced. Draisaitl sustained the injury during a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. The 21-year-old German did not practice on Thursday and Friday and is considered day-to-day for the Oilers (1-2-0). Draisaitl, who has one goal and two assists in three games this season, enjoyed a career campaign in 2016-17 with 29 goals, 48 assists and just 20 penalty minutes.