Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 21, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 3 days ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Connor McDavid recorded a highlight-reel assist in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime victory in Chicago. McDavid fooled D Duncan Keith with a spin-o-rama move that evoked Blackhawks legend Denis Savard before slipping a pass to Patrick Maroon, who flicked it past an out-of-position G Anton Forsberg. McDavid has assists in four straight games.

C Mark Letestu scored a power-play goal at 4:44 of overtime in Thursday’s 2-1 victory in Chicago. With Patrick Kane off for hooking, Letestu drilled a shot from the left circle past G Anton Forsberg for his second goal of the season -- and perhaps a big sigh of relief up and down the Edmonton bench. “We were tighter. I don’t think we gave up the big breakaway or the two-on-one,” Letestu said. “Guys were giving it up tonight.”

G Cam Talbot made 30 saves in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime victory in Chicago. “Coming into a building like this against a team like that, to come out with a win is going to be huge for us,” said Talbot, who had been tagged for 12 goals in his previous three starts after setting career highs with 42 wins and seven shutouts last season.

LW Patrick Maroon scored in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime victory in Chicago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
